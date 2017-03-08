Murdered British Army officer foretold attack in Kenya
Few days after his warning the 24,000 acre Sosian ranch Mr Voorspuy co-owned was trampled by cattle and vandalised by armed men accompanying them A British former cavalry officer murdered on his Kenyan ranch foretold of the attack in a haunting letter to friends weeks earlier. Tristan Voorspuy said he was 'braced' for an armed walk on 'any day now' following dozens of recent killings during land invasions.
