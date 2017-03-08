Murdered British Army officer foretol...

Murdered British Army officer foretold attack in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Few days after his warning the 24,000 acre Sosian ranch Mr Voorspuy co-owned was trampled by cattle and vandalised by armed men accompanying them A British former cavalry officer murdered on his Kenyan ranch foretold of the attack in a haunting letter to friends weeks earlier. Tristan Voorspuy said he was 'braced' for an armed walk on 'any day now' following dozens of recent killings during land invasions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC