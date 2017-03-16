More than 30 al-Shabab Militants Kill...

More than 30 al-Shabab Militants Killed Somali, Kenyan Officials Report

More than 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed when African Union and Somali forces attacked two of the armed group's bases in southern Jubaland, according to Somali and Kenyan officials. Mohamed Ahmed Hersi, a deputy commander with the Jubaland administration, said al-Shabab weapons were also destroyed in the "surprise" attacks that began Saturday and continued Sunday near Badhadhe.

