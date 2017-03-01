Majid Al Futtaim opens second Carrefour hypermarket in Kenya at the two Rivers Shopping Mall
Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, today announced the opening of its second Carrefour hypermarket in Nairobi, Kenya. The retailer's expansion within the Kenyan market marks a significant milestone in the Company's expansion plans into the African continent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC