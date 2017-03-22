Kenya's DTB to digest Habib Bank deal before further M&A
Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank will focus on integrating Habib Bank Kenya and will only start looking to make further acquisitions from next year onwards, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. DTB said on Tuesday it would buy Habib Kenya, which has six branches in the country, with DTB shares worth 1.8 billion shillings .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC