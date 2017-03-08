Kenya's Auditor-General Moves To Cour...

Kenya's Auditor-General Moves To Court To Stop His Dismissal

Kenyan Auditor-General Edward Ouko has moved to the High Court to stop his removal from office. Under a certificate of urgency, Ouko is seeking to quash the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, and House Clerk Michael Sialai to commit a petition seeking his removal before a Parliamentary committee.

