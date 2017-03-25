Kenya's afro-pop music group set to t...

Kenya's afro-pop music group set to tour China

1 hr ago

A leading Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, is set to make its first tour of China in May this year. "We intend to promote Kenyan music in China and also invite Chinese musicians to come to Kenya and perform," the band's leader Bien-Aime Baraza told Xinhua in an interview in Nairobi on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

