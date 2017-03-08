Kenya's 2016 tourist arrivals up 17 pct
The East African nation last year received a total of 874,385 tourists through Jomo Kenyatta international airport in the capital Nairobi and Moi international airport in Mombasa, its main entryways, latest data from the Kenya Tourism Board showed Wednesday. Other tourists, however, came through the Mombasa port via cruise ships and chartered flights, with industry players putting the figures at about 3,000.
