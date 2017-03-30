Kenyans welcome budget as progressive

Cross section of Kenyans have welcomed the move by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to zero rate Value Added Tax of maize and wheat flour saying that the move will enable most Kenyans to afford their daily meals. Those who spoke to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation said that most Kenyans rely on foods from flour including especially Ugali which they say is the staple food for most Kenyans.

