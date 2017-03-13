Kenyans face health crisis as a docto...

Kenyans face health crisis as a doctor strike enters its fourth month

5 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Millions of Kenyans are unable to get critical care because of a strike by 5,000 public-sector doctors seeking better wages and working conditions. Kenyans face health crisis as a doctor strike enters its fourth month Millions of Kenyans are unable to get critical care because of a strike by 5,000 public-sector doctors seeking better wages and working conditions.

