Kenyan rangers kill 4 suspected poachers

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers killed four suspected poachers at Tsavo East in the coastal region of Tana River on Saturday. A senior KWS officer was also killed and another injured after a shootout with suspected poachers in Tana River.

