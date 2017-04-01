Kenyan police nab 12 drug barons in M...

Kenyan police nab 12 drug barons in Mombasa

Kenyan police said Friday they have arrested 12 key drug barons during a major security operation conducted in the coastal city of Mombasa. Head of Anti Narcotic Police Unit Hamis Massa said four foreigners were among those arrested and haul of drugs seized in joint raid by the detectives.

