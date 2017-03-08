Kenyan MP charged with inciting violence after Brit killed
Kenyan MP is charged with inciting deadly land invasions after former British Army officer is shot dead on his ranch in the country Cattle herders armed with automatic rifles have left a trail of destruction killing elephants, giraffes, zebras and lions - as well as forcing Kenyans from homes A Kenyan MP has been charged with inciting violence for allegedly encouraging a wave of land invasions, which have left eight people dead including a former British Army officer. Father-of-two Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead after he went to inspect the remains of a friend's home in the country's restive highlands, which had been burnt down by attackers on Friday.
