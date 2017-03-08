Kenyan MP charged with inciting viole...

Kenyan MP charged with inciting violence after Brit killed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Kenyan MP is charged with inciting deadly land invasions after former British Army officer is shot dead on his ranch in the country Cattle herders armed with automatic rifles have left a trail of destruction killing elephants, giraffes, zebras and lions - as well as forcing Kenyans from homes A Kenyan MP has been charged with inciting violence for allegedly encouraging a wave of land invasions, which have left eight people dead including a former British Army officer. Father-of-two Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead after he went to inspect the remains of a friend's home in the country's restive highlands, which had been burnt down by attackers on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mon Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC