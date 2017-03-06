Kenyan guide murder is latest outrage as tribes grab land

End of the white man in Africa? The murder of a legendary safari guide in Kenya is but the latest outrage as tribes armed with AK-47s grab white farmers' land - and politicians across the continent turn a blind eye Many times my wife and I have ridden out on horseback at sunrise among elephants and giraffe, buck, warthog and the occasional leopard, marvelling that such wild beauty still exists on earth. For many months now, Laikipia's cattle farms and game ranches, many of them white-owned, have been invaded and overrun by armed tribesmen brandishing automatic rifles, burning buildings and terrorising owners as they claim grazing rights for their own cattle.

