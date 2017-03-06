Kenyan government orders striking doc...

Kenyan government orders striking doctors to resume work

20 hrs ago

The Kenyan government on Tuesday ordered striking medical staff to return to work and said it had withdrawn an offer of a 50 percent pay hike after the workers' union became inflexible in their negotiations. Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta sits next to Somalia's first lady Zeinab Abdi as they attend the inauguration ceremony of Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 22, 2017.

Chicago, IL

