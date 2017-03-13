Kenyan Catholics celebrate fourth ann...

Kenyan Catholics celebrate fourth anniversary of election of Pope Francis

50 min ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Over 1.2 billion Catholics from across the world Monday celebrated the fourth anniversary of the election of His Holiness Pope Francis, among them 13.5 million Kenyans. First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was among the hundreds of Kenyan Catholics who congregated at the "House of the Holy father" in Nairobi, the Apostolic Nunciature, to celebrate the anniversary alongside representatives from 26 dioceses of the church.

Chicago, IL

