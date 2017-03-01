Kenya: World Bank Team Probes Contest...

Kenya: World Bank Team Probes Contested Water Project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Residents of Nairobi and its environs will have dry taps for a while as the World Bank Group begins a probe into complaints about environmental and social impacts of building a water tunnel, lodged by residents of Murang'a County in Kenya. The group's inspection panel has received complaints on the building of a 11.3 kilometre-long northern collector tunnel to divert water to Ndakaini dam to improve supply to Nairobi and its environs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC