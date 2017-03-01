Kenya: World Bank Team Probes Contested Water Project

Residents of Nairobi and its environs will have dry taps for a while as the World Bank Group begins a probe into complaints about environmental and social impacts of building a water tunnel, lodged by residents of Murang'a County in Kenya. The group's inspection panel has received complaints on the building of a 11.3 kilometre-long northern collector tunnel to divert water to Ndakaini dam to improve supply to Nairobi and its environs.

