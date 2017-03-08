Kenya: Women Convicts Call for Scrapping of Death Sentence

The inmates, who spoke during the International Women's Day, said removing the death sentence from the country's statutes will give women a second chance to go back and rebuild their homes as well as raise children. Their spokeswoman, Ms Nancy Soila, 39, said some of the convicts did not intentionally commit the crimes they have been convicted for and might not have a second chance to live a reformed life once put behind bars.

