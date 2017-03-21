Kenya: Woman Who Went Missing 17 Year...

Kenya: Woman Who Went Missing 17 Years Ago Returns Home

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Emotions ran high in Kagochi Village of Subukia, Nakuru County after a woman who had gone missing for 17 years resurfaced on Sunday. Neighbours flocked Mr Philip Mwange's home to confirm the news as they sang songs of praise to God for the return of their daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC