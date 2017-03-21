Kenya: Woman Who Went Missing 17 Years Ago Returns Home
Emotions ran high in Kagochi Village of Subukia, Nakuru County after a woman who had gone missing for 17 years resurfaced on Sunday. Neighbours flocked Mr Philip Mwange's home to confirm the news as they sang songs of praise to God for the return of their daughter.
