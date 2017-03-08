Kenya Wants to Double U.S. Coffee Shi...

Kenya Wants to Double U.S. Coffee Shipments 33 minutes ago

Read more: Bloomberg

Kenya plans on doubling its coffee exports to the U.S., the world's largest consumer of the beverage, by marketing the East African nation's specialty premium grade beans. "North America is a big market for specialty coffee and we expect the visibility Kenyan coffee gets will help grow our market share in the United States," Kiplimo Melli, head of Kenya's Coffee Directorate, said in an interview Wednesday in Nairobi, the capital.

Chicago, IL

