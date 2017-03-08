Kenya Wants to Double U.S. Coffee Shipments 33 minutes ago
Kenya plans on doubling its coffee exports to the U.S., the world's largest consumer of the beverage, by marketing the East African nation's specialty premium grade beans. "North America is a big market for specialty coffee and we expect the visibility Kenyan coffee gets will help grow our market share in the United States," Kiplimo Melli, head of Kenya's Coffee Directorate, said in an interview Wednesday in Nairobi, the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC