Kenya to address child neglect cases

The findings from a Child Protection Report of 2006-2016 show that parents are not taking their children to school; refusing to get them medical attention when they are not well; and denying them food for days as a form of punishment. The report, which the non-governmental organisation Childline Kenya released on Tuesday, had Nairobi leading with reported cases of all forms of child abuse while semi-arid regions reported the least incidents.

