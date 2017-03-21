Kenya: Three Dead, Six Injured After Matatu Driver Rams Into Bus

Three people died, while six others sustained injuries after matatu they were travelling in collided head on with a bus at Kiaragana, along the Meru-Nairobi highway, Embu County. Embu East police boss Peter Muchemi said the matatu driver was overtaking at a corner downhill when he rammed into a bus belonging to Kensilver Company which was heading toward Nairobi.

