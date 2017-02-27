Kenya: Teachers, Service Commission in New Dispute Over Court Case
Kenya National Union of Teachers Wilson Sossion said teachers obeyed a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year and withdrew all their cases in court to allow fresh negotiations. "But the Teachers Service Commission waited for us to withdraw our cases and sneaked back an appeal on the same issue, which is against the President's directive," said Mr Sossion.
