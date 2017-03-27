Kenya: Teacher Union Official 'Wants School Scandal Covered Up'

When Capital FM News responded to a cry for justice by two teachers who accuse Uhuru Secondary School Principal Juma Duncan of physical and mental torture for turning down his sexual advances, the motive was just that, to amplify their voice. It was a tale of two teachers who had lost hope of finding justice after those they sought help from either turned sluggish or didn't do anything at all to help, despite the imminent danger to their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.