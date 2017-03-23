Kenya: Suspicion Over Police Involvem...

Kenya: Suspicion Over Police Involvement in Banditry Takes Shape

With its rugged terrain and unbearably high temperatures, the banditry-prone Kerio Valley, which runs across Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties, is one of the most dangerous places to work in for a police officer. The unfriendly terrain has played to the advantage of armed bandits, who lay ambush on security officers posted to beef up security with most of them unfamiliar with the region.

Chicago, IL

