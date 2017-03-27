Kenya: Somalia Re-Launches Direct Fli...

Kenya: Somalia Re-Launches Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Somalia has re-launched direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi on Wednesday morning following an agreement between the leaders of the two countries last week. Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and other officials have attended the launching ceremony of the direct flights held at Aden Adde International Airport, and he sent off the first plane flew to Nairobi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Chicago, IL

