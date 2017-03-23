Kenya: Six Coast Counties Back Odinga to Run for President

ODM leader Raila Odinga stormed back into the campaigns with a well attended solo rally at Mombasa's Tononoka grounds and immediately turned his guns on President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr Odinga, who campaigned without the other Nasa leaders -- Mr Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Mr Moses Wetang'ula of Ford Kenya and Mr Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress -- was endorsed to run for President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.