Kenya Sex Podcast Encourages Sexuality Dialogue

Hosts of a popular podcast called "The Spread" hope that the podcast will help women and young girls embrace and talk openly about their sexuality. Nini Wacera and Karen Lucas are known as the "sex queens" of Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

