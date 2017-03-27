Kenya says its army killed 31 extremi...

Kenya says its army killed 31 extremists in Somalia

20 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenya's military says it has killed 31 al-Shabab extremists in a raid in Baadhade district in southern Somalia, but the Islamic militant group denies it. The Kenyan military said Monday that its ground troops were supported in the Sunday raid by helicopter gunships and artillery fire to strike two al-Shabab bases.

