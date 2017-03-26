Kenya reclaims senior women title

Irene Cheptai led five other Kenyans into a clean sweep of medals in the senior women race at the 2017 world cross country championships in Kampala, Uganda. Kenyan ladies finished in the first six positions with Hyvin Kiyeng, Agnes Jebet and Faith Chepngetich crossing the line in 4th to 6th positions respectively.

