Kenya: President Kenyatta, Deputy Rut...

Kenya: President Kenyatta, Deputy Ruto Told to Relocate to Coast

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto's unrelenting fight to wrestle the coast from ODM's grip is futile. Speaking at Dr. Krapf Memorial Secondary School grounds in Rabai on Saturday, Governor Kingi accused the Jubilee administration of failing to initiate any development projects at the coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC