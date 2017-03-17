Kenya: President Kenyatta, Deputy Ruto Told to Relocate to Coast
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto's unrelenting fight to wrestle the coast from ODM's grip is futile. Speaking at Dr. Krapf Memorial Secondary School grounds in Rabai on Saturday, Governor Kingi accused the Jubilee administration of failing to initiate any development projects at the coast.
