Kenya Power begins construction of additional substations

7 hrs ago

Kenya Power County Manager in Kisii Christopher Omwenga says construction of step-sown sub-stations will ensure constant supply of electricity even in times when a glitch occurs on the main lines. The government has been implementing the Last Mile Connectivity Project that aims at ensuring more homes are connected to power as well as drive a 24 hour economy which largely depends on reliable electricity supply.

Chicago, IL

