Kenya: Popular Singer Jaguar May Face Up to 10 Years in Prison
Popular singer Jaguar may face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted for the deaths of two people who were hit by his car along the Sagana-Makutano road in Kirinyaga on Tuesday. Police spokesman George Kinoti said the singer, officially known as Charles Njagua Kanyi, is being investigated for "causing death by reckless driving", a serious charge under the Traffic Act.
