Kenya Police Say Gunmen Kidnap 3 Teachers at Refugee Camp

Kenya police say gunmen have kidnapped three Kenyan teachers at Dadaab refugee camp in eastern Kenya, which hosts more than 200,000 Somali refugees. A police report seen by The Associated Press Thursday says three men armed with pistols kidnapped three teachers of the Udha Academy within the Hagadera section of Dadaab camp.

Chicago, IL

