Kenya Police Say Gunmen Kidnap 3 Teachers at Refugee Camp
Kenya police say gunmen have kidnapped three Kenyan teachers at Dadaab refugee camp in eastern Kenya, which hosts more than 200,000 Somali refugees. A police report seen by The Associated Press Thursday says three men armed with pistols kidnapped three teachers of the Udha Academy within the Hagadera section of Dadaab camp.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
