Kenya pledges robust action on TB amid rising cases

Kenya's health ministry and partners on Friday pledged a vibrant response to tuberculosis through improved diagnoses, treatment and management amid rising cases in the country. Cabinet Secretary for Health Cleopa Mailu said at an event to mark World TB day that Kenya is committed to achieve zero TB infections and deaths by 2035 through increased funding towards targeted interventions like timely diagnoses, biomedical research and public awareness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.