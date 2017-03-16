Kenya: Opposition's Odinga Takes Heat Over U.S$37m Polls Tender
Jubilee politicians have asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to come clean over the controversial single-sourcing of a Sh3.8 billion elections management system to a French firm by the electoral commission. Speaking in Malindi on Sunday, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said owners of the French firm Safran were "close allies" of Mr Odinga, and that the former Prime Minister knows almost everything about the company, including how it first won another tender by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC