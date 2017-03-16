Kenya: Opposition's Odinga Takes Heat Over U.S$37m Polls Tender

Jubilee politicians have asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to come clean over the controversial single-sourcing of a Sh3.8 billion elections management system to a French firm by the electoral commission. Speaking in Malindi on Sunday, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said owners of the French firm Safran were "close allies" of Mr Odinga, and that the former Prime Minister knows almost everything about the company, including how it first won another tender by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in 2013.

