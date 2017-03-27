Kenya: Opposition Alliance Is Not Fal...

Kenya: Opposition Alliance Is Not Falling Apart, Says Party Leader Odinga

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The National Super Alliance is not falling apart, Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga said on Thursday. Speaking in Kisii, the former Prime Minister said the four principals were inseparable and it was untrue that Mr Musyoka might bolt if he is not named the coalition's presidential candidate in this year's General Election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC