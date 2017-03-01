Kenya: No Salary for University of Nairobi Striking Lecturers

The University of Nairobi has withheld February salaries for approximately 1300 lecturers participating in the ongoing industrial action which begun on January 18. In a memo to all members of staff, Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance Prof Isaac Mbeche said the institution will only pay "members of staff who carried out their duties fully in the month of February 2017." The memo further went on to indicate that those who will receive their salaries shall be paid subject to government capitation and internally generated funds something that has raised eyebrows given that most students were yet to pay their fees which contribute significantly to internally generated revenues.

