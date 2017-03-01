Kenya: No Honey in Lamu As Drought Forces Bees to Migrate
The Boni people who live in Lamu are counting losses following the collapse of bee keeping which is their main economic activity. Residents of Bar'goni, Pandanguo, Milimani, Basuba, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe have said that bee keeping has completely collapsed following the migration of bees due to the ravaging drought.
