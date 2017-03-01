Kenya: No Honey in Lamu As Drought Fo...

Kenya: No Honey in Lamu As Drought Forces Bees to Migrate

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Boni people who live in Lamu are counting losses following the collapse of bee keeping which is their main economic activity. Residents of Bar'goni, Pandanguo, Milimani, Basuba, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe have said that bee keeping has completely collapsed following the migration of bees due to the ravaging drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC