Kenya: Nairobi Allocates Funds for Free Wi-Fi in Schools

All public secondary schools in Nairobi City County are set to be connected to free Wi-Fi network in an ambitious project set to be launched by the county. Addressing journalists on Wednesday at Marura Primary School in Kariobangi North, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said the county government had set aside Sh100 million in its budget to go towards the implementation of the project in the next financial year.

