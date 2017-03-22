Kenya: Mombasa Governor Says He Won't...

Kenya: Mombasa Governor Says He Won't Stop Criticising Kenyatta

20 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho says he has "nothing" personal against President Uhuru Kenyatta but vowed to continue his criticism against Jubilee administration. Speaking during an interview on NTV Jioni on Wednesday evening, Mr Joho said he will continue to question the government's actions "because of my people."

