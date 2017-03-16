Kenya: Mobasa Governor Joho On Spot Over 'Fake' High School Certificate
On the day that he led the resurgence of Orange boss Raila Odinga's campaign for the National Super Alliance presidential ticket, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho suffered a political body blow after the Kenya National Examinations council said his secondary school certificate is a forgery. It could also mean that he may be shut out of the Mombasa gubernatorial race if his degree certificates are invalidated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC