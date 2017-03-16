Kenya: Mobasa Governor Joho On Spot Over 'Fake' High School Certificate

On the day that he led the resurgence of Orange boss Raila Odinga's campaign for the National Super Alliance presidential ticket, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho suffered a political body blow after the Kenya National Examinations council said his secondary school certificate is a forgery. It could also mean that he may be shut out of the Mombasa gubernatorial race if his degree certificates are invalidated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.