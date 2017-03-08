Kenya: Mandatory Standard Gauge Rail ...

Kenya: Mandatory Standard Gauge Rail Use Causes Unease Among Importers

Plans by the Kenya Revenue Authority to have at least 40 per cent of cargo arriving at the port of Mombasa transported to Nairobi on the standard gauge railway for clearance at the inland container depot are causing anxiety among transporters and importers. KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control Julius Musyoki said using the SGR is a part of the agency's strategy to ensure Mombasa remains the route of choice for traders in the Northern Corridor, as well as northern Tanzania, DR Congo and Ethiopia.

Chicago, IL

