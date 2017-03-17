Kenya: Local Manufacturers Face Hard Times as Earnings Drop

An aura of gloom has engulfed the manufacturing sector in Kenya as hopes of industrialisation-led growth fade away due to the dwindling fortunes of leading companies. That the sector is in a slump became evident last week when Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed companies released financial results that showed declining revenues and issued profit warnings, joining a retinue of manufacturers in East Africa that are struggling to sustain profitability.

