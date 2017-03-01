Kenya: Lands Ministry Reveals Plan to...

Kenya: Lands Ministry Reveals Plan to Tame Chaotic Urbanisation and Land Use

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The structure which is contained in the National Spatial Plan for the 2015-2045 period was launched on Wednesday by the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning Jacob Kaimenyi. Speaking during the launch, Kaimenyi said the blueprint will henceforth guide three areas of planning primarily based on the agro-climatic and agricultural potential of the country namely; rain-fed agricultural potential, irrigation agricultural potential and large scale commercial livestock production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC