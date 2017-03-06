Kenya: Kenyatta, Odinga Come Face-to-Face at Gachagua's Burial

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political rival Raila Odinga on Monday came face to face at the burial of Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua where they both sharply criticised members of county assemblies for being greedy and selfish. The President and the opposition leader who appeared to be reading from the same script -- a rare coincidence given their fierce political rivalry -- warned MCAs against frustrating governors by refusing to approve county budgets before their own demands for allowances were met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.