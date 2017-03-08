Kenya: Kenyans Hit Hard By Inflation As Prices Jump
The month-on-month inflation surpassed the government's upper limit of 7.5 per cent for the first time in 14 months, as a rise in the general price level of goods and services hit a record high of 9.04 per cent in February. The last time inflation surpassed the government's upper limit was in December 2015, when prices rose by 8.01 per cent.
