Kenya: Kenyans Hit Hard By Inflation ...

Kenya: Kenyans Hit Hard By Inflation As Prices Jump

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The month-on-month inflation surpassed the government's upper limit of 7.5 per cent for the first time in 14 months, as a rise in the general price level of goods and services hit a record high of 9.04 per cent in February. The last time inflation surpassed the government's upper limit was in December 2015, when prices rose by 8.01 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC