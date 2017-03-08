Kenya: Kenyan Women Still Lag Behind ...

Kenya: Kenyan Women Still Lag Behind in Political Arena, New Study Shows

53 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Despite gains made toward gender equality in the country, women still lag behind in political engagement with few men ready to support women in their quest for political leadership, a study has revealed. The Afrobarometer survey revealed that three-fourths, 73 per cent, of Kenyans were of the view that women should have the same chance as men of being elected to political office but this figure reduced when only men were involved.

Chicago, IL

