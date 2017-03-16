Kenya: Kenya Power Staffers, 6 Others...

Kenya: Kenya Power Staffers, 6 Others Arrested Over Theft of Street Lights, Vandalism

Eight people including two staff of Kenya Power were arrested over the weekend in connection to vandalism and theft of electricity distribution equipment. This follows intensified operations carried out by the company's security team countrywide to weed out vandals and illegal electricity connections.

