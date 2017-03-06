Kenya: IAAF to Help Govt Set Up Local...

Kenya: IAAF to Help Govt Set Up Local Anti-Doping Lab

1 hr ago

The International Association of Athletics Federations says it will support Kenya's plans to put up an anti-doping laboratory in the country, though a definite timeline is yet to be set out. IAAF Anti-Doping Manager Thomas Capdeville says discussions have been ongoing for a while and the world athletics governing body is putting into serious consideration having a lab in the country.

