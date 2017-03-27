Kenya: I Got a D, and I'm Proud - Mombasa Governor Joho

Who thought that when he took to the proverbial pulpit on Tuesday to defend his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education results, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho would end up agreeing with President Uhuru Kenyatta, with whom he has been at odds? Joho proudly declared that he scored a D minus in his KCSE exams and that he shouldn't be ridiculed but celebrated for it on account of all he had to overcome, to attain it. "From right when I was in primary school I supported my family in selling onions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.